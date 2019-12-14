Avengers: Endgame Almost Included Terrifying New Armored Look for Frost Giants

As if the final battle for Avengers: Endgame wasn’t already big enough, one concept artist suggests another iconic band of Marvel villains had been considered to join in on the fight. In a gallery of new pieces shared by Jerad S. Marantz, the Frost Giants received an updated look, vastly different than how they originally appeared on-screen during the events of Thor (2011). On top of the spikier appearance — formed by their ice-based powers — the Frost Giants also don Thanos-like armor blue and gold in scope. You can see the epically terrifying pieces below.

Marantz was also behind a massive overhaul for the Outriders, one in which didn’t make the movie’s final cut. In Avengers: Endgame – the Art of the Movie, Marantz’s take involved having the rabid aliens take amuch more mechanical approach.

“After looking at the source material, I wanted them to have a biomechanics quality to them,” the artist said in the book. “There was concern that the Outriders may look too much like a Venom symbiote, and the challenge was to ensure they had a unique look. To achieve that, I decided to go biomechanical with them and incorporate the same shapes that are used in Thanos’ armor and Proxima Midnight’s and Corvus Glaive’s.”

