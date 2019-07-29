Heartbreaking Avengers: Endgame Fan Art Pays Tribute to Fallen Heroes

Since Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) was first introduced in Avengers: Age of Ultron, one of her biggest mentors in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe has been one Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner). From fighting an over-zealous murderous robot to a world-ending alien, the two have been to Hell and back, leading up to a poignant moment in Avengers: Endgame where the two reminisce on those lost throughout their journeys.

After one Reddit post of the two went viral earlier in the weekend, another user (u/spideyvegas) made a full fan poster featuring the moment and if we’re being honest, it will probably break your heart.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Conveniently enough, the two heroes are each getting their own event series on Disney+ set in the timeline some time after Avengers: Endgame. In typical Marvel fashion, complete details on the series remain pretty quiet though we know both Paul Bettany and Teyonah Parris will be appearing in WandaVision, playing Vision and an adult Monica Rambeau, respectively.

Hawkeye, on the other hand, will feature Renner’s Barton training Kate Bishop to be a new Avenger. The latter role has yet to be cast. With five separate series coming up on the Disney-owner streaming service, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige thinks they’ve amassed an “embarrassment of riches.”

“WandaVision will be unlike anything we’ve done before, and I’m excited to talk to people more about it, eventually,” Feige said. “And you see Daniel Bruhl coming back to Zemo and having more time to spend with these beloved characters in Falcon and Winter Soldier. Loki returning — it’s an embarrassment of riches, all of it extremely thought out by the team Marvel Studios, to do it in ways that I hope will satisfy fans who are anticipating it, but in a way they are absolutely not expecting it.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.

