Avengers: Endgame Is Already The Highest-Grossing Film of The Year Worldwide

Not even a week into its global release, Avengers: Endgame is now the highest-grossing film of the year worldwide. Entering the top three earlier this weekend, the latest entry in the Avengers franchise has dethroned Captain Marvel from the top spot. As it stands now, Endgame has grossed north of $1.2 billion worldwide while Captain Marvel has made $1.11b. The Chinese sci-fi flick The Wandering Earth is third on the list with $699.8 million while Dreamwork’s How to Train Your Dragon threequel ($516.1m) and Fox’s Alita: Battle Angel ($404.3m) round out the top five.

Endgame pushes full steam ahead, breaking virtually every opening weekend record both domestically and abroad. Stateside, Endgame‘s $350m haul shattered Avenger: Infinity War‘s previous record of $257.7m while it has nearly grossed 1.5x Infinity War‘s worldwide debut haul.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fortunately enough for Marvel Studios, the production house owns the top two slots at the box office this weekend with Endgame topping the charts and Captain Marvel reaching into second place. On a macro level, 2019 is already shaping up to be an unprecedented year for The Walt Disney Company and its movie studios; just four months in, Disney’s three major releases have grossed over $2.6b globally. That’s not factoring the remainder of Endgame‘s run or the upcoming box office hauls from sure-to-be-blockbusters such as Aladdin, Toy Story 4, The Lion King, Frozen 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are now in theaters.

How much do you think Endgame will end up making when it ends its box office run? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!