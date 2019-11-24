Avengers: Endgame Cut Scene of Hulk Being Heroic Revealed

Avengers: Endgame revealed the Hulk and Bruce Banner had become one during the five-year gap between Thanos’s snap and the Avengers’ time heist. The Hulk had become a beloved superhero and there were plans to show the Hulk as a hero in action. Those plans were scrapped to keep the focus on the film’s main story (though a portion of it was restored with the film’s rerelease). Now fans can get another glimpse at hero Hulk in action. Marvel Studios’ head of visual development Ryan Meinerding revealed concept artwork of the Hulk saving the day. The artwork shows hero Hulk saving children from a burning building.

“Superhero Hulk!,” Meinerding writes on Instagram. “This is a key frame for a scene that was cut from Avengers: Endgame where we got to see Smart Hulk being terrific at being a hero. Will post more Hulk design work soon! Some VisDev team members made an appearance in this shot, @rodneyimages @ianjoynerart and Melissa Encinas!”

What do you think? Take a look at the artwork below.

Hulk had one of the most tumultuous journeys through Marvel’s Infinity Saga. Bruce Banner started as a man with a monster inside of him. He learned to control the monster up until the monster took complete control. Then the monster went away when he was needed most. In the end, Banner and the Hulk learned to be a single being and they did it in time to undo the damage wrought by Thanos.

What do you think of this concept art of superhero Hulk in action? Would you have liked to have seen more of hero Hulk in Avengers: Endgame? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section. Avengers: Endgame is now available on home media. It’s also available to stream on Disney+.

