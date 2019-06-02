The Infinity Saucelet is the Only Avengers: Endgame Toy You Need

Somewhere out there, there’s someone trying to rid all McDonald’s of half of all McNuggets — and they might actually have the tool to do it. In a post that’s now going viral on social media, Instagram account @UnnecessaryInventions affixed a toy Infinity Gauntlet with six packets of sauce from McDonald’s ever-growing lineup of sauces. The Infinity Saucelet, as the page calls it, was 3D printed with specially-created slots for the sauce that you can rotate out, depending on their desire.

“This extremely powerful gauntlet can wield the power of all of your favorite fast food sauces at once,” the post’s caption jokes. “Cover everything in sauce…whatever is takes.” It should be noted that as of press time, it’s unclear whether the manufactured gauntlet has the wherewithal to take on the brunt force of McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce.

Run by inventor and innovator Matt Benedetto, the Burlington, VT-based Unnecessary Inventions is a social experiment of sorts, where fake products (not available to the public) are created and undergo a pseudo-marketing campaign to poke fun at some products consumers will go to great lengths at buying.

It’s just the latest offering that shows just how ingrained the MCU and Avengers franchise has become in everyday culture. The Infinity Gauntlet has nothing short of a cultural phenomenon in and of itself, after having a starring role in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, two films that have grossed nearly $5b worldwide. Endgame, which continues its box office run, has grossed $2.71b itself, allowing it to slowly creep up on the all-time record previously set by James Cameron’s Avatar.

