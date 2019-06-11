Avengers: Endgame Fan Points Out Wholesome Iron Man Moment That Will Break Your Heart

By now, you likely know that towards the end of Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) sacrifices himself to rid the world of Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his massive alien army. While the moment is heartbreaking in and of itself, a dedicated Marvel fan has pointed out something else that will break your heart even further. As Tony crumbles to the ground after his “snap,” he’s soon surrounded by three people.

Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), and War Machine (Don Cheadle) are all on scene to stay by the hero as he takes his final breaths. As you may notice, each of the three are wearing armor created by none other than — you guessed it — Tony Stark.

Once you step back and think about it, it really does go to show how rich and deep of an arc Stark has had through the course of the past 10 years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While constantly innovating and changing his armor for himself, he was also always looking out for those around him. Even though he tried building a set of armor around the world and ended up with Ultron, he at least made sure those closest to him were adequately protected with armor featuring the latest, greatest technology.

If this moment has you heartbroken as all get out, the owner that owns the property the Starks lived on in Avengers: Endgame now has it listed on Airbnb, allowing fans to rent out the entire lakeside cabin for as low as $335 per night.

“Set in the middle of beautiful Bouckaert Farm and home of Chattahoochee Hills Eventing this guest cabin can be your home away from home,” the cabin’s listing reads. “Need to get away from it all without traveling more than 30 minutes from Atlanta? Need to have a corporate retreat with your elite team? Need to come take the kids fishing and watch a horse show? Then this is your place.”

What was your favorite moment of Avengers: Endgame? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters and will be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home. Starting June 11th, Captain Marvel will be available both digitally and on home media release.

