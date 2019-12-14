Avengers: Endgame Script Reveals Tony Stark’s Heartbreaking Last Thought Before Dying

Avengers: Endgame was an emotional roller coaster for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On the heels of losing half of the characters they had grown to love in Avengers: Infinity War, the effort to bring those heroes back to life and save the universe proved costly in Avengers: Endgame. Before the film was over, not only would Black Widow jump to a heroic conclusion but Iron Man would sacrifice himself to defeat Thanos once and for all. While, in the movie, Tony Stark’s last words were a quiet attempt to say, “Hey, Pep,” the script which has since been released online reveals his devastating final thoughts: “I’m sorry.”

Tony’s arc in the most recent Avengers movies had been centered around building a family. In the time since Thanos snapped his fingers, Tony had finally married Pepper Potts and had a daughter by the name of Morgan. While his choice in stopping Thanos was ultimately to provide a life for them, something he learned he successfully did in a deleted scene from the movie, he also may have felt a burden of leaving Pepper behind — not only making her sad in his death but leaving the responsibility of raising Morgan H. Stark on her, solely. As a result, Tony’s eyes were meant to say, “I’m sorry,” to Pepper according to page 135 of the Avengers: Endgame script.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Those pages of the script can be easily seen in the tweet below.

i should not have read these pages pic.twitter.com/copSrDx9uw — The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) December 13, 2019

Somehow, this feels worse the Groot’s final “I am Groot” in Infinity War translating to “Dad?” at Rocket.

During An Evening with Joe Russo, a live Q&A hosted by ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis live from Russo’s Los Angeles-based restaurant Duello, the filmmaker revealed that Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) fatal “I am Iron Man” line was the last thing ever filmed. Coincidentally enough, the final shot was filmed in Los Angeles very near the stage where Downey’s initial screen test for Iron Man (2008), something Russo was sure to point out in coming full circle.

Russo previously told ComicBook.com that Endgame was all about making sure the character’s story arcs were wrapped up nice and tight.

“All heroes are made complicated by the circumstances in their life, right?” Russo said. “Captain America and Winter Solder in Civil War… the essential nature of his conflict is he was created by his country, and what happens when he stops trusting his country? He’s gone from a patriot to an insurgent. That’s as full of an arc as you could possibly give a character.”

What do you think of Tony Stark’s final thoughts in Avengers: Endgame? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter.

Avengers: Endgame is available now on blu-ray, digital download, and streaming on the Disney+ streaming service.