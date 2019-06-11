Uncle of the Year Draws Iron Man Legs on Casts After Nephew’s Leg Surgery

When life hands you lemons, sometimes you need to throw them aside and get yourself some of your very own Iron Man armor. In the case of u/MercenaryOfOz’s little brother, his leg casts were turned into super cool Iron Man-esque armor pieces that are sure to make many fans jealous. The super cool artwork can be seen below.

Despite being the one to launch the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe in a family-friendly world, Iron Man himself (Robert Downey Jr.) was almost nearly given permission to utter the MCU’s first “f-bomb” on-screen. Sitting down on the Empire Film Podcast, Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely did mention that at one point, Stark has going to say “F**k you” instead his now-iconic “I am Iron Man” line.

Despite a fan petition to bring Iron Man back from the dead, Endgame director Joe Russo reassures ComicBook.com that Stark is dead for good and that Downey has retired from the role. In the lead-up to the film, Downey compared his role as Iron Man to a few classics you may know.

“What has it meant to sit in this character for so long? I can make a couple of comparisons,” Downey said of his Iron Man tenure in a recent interview. “Not to compare myself to Charlie Chaplin, but people wanted to see him play the tramp. He did Monsieur Verdoux, he did Limelight– he had successful forays into not just being his most beloved character. But ultimately, in his autumn years he surrendered to the will of the people and re-found his joy and his acceptance in the fact that he’d been fortunate enough to have channeled and created that character to begin with.”

