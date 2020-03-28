Avengers: Endgame’s Awesome Iron Studios Figures Spotlight Thanos, Thor, and More

Marvel fans are looking forward to what Marvel Studios has in store for them in Phase 4 and beyond, but while they wait they are rewatching the big climactic fight that the first 10 years built up to in Avengers: Endgame. The film features a number of amazing moments and battles, and now you can recreate some of those courtesy of Iron Studios new Mini Co. figures. The line brings some of your favorite characters to life in a delightful animated art style and includes Thanos, Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America. All of them are drawn from the huge battle that takes place towards the end of the film, as you can see from Thor’s braided beard and Captain America’s broken shield, and you can check them all out starting on the next slide.

The Thor, Captain America, and Iron Man Mini Co. figures retail for $39.99, while Thanos retails for $44 due to his increased size. All four figures can be pre-ordered from the links below, and are due to ship out in October of this year.

You can check out the official descriptions for each below.

Thanos: Pre-Order Here

Sideshow and Iron Studios present the Thanos: Avengers Endgame Mini Co. Collectible Figure from the Mini Co. Series line.

These hand-painted collectible figures were created by Iron Studios and are the perfect size for any desk or shelf no matter the size of your collection.

A must-have for fans of Marvel collectibles!

Materials: PVC

Product Size: Height: 7.8″ (198.12 mm) | Width: 7″ (177.8 mm) | Depth: 7.4″ (187.96 mm) | Weight: 0.4 lbs (0.18 kg)

Iron Man: Pre-Order Here

Sideshow and Iron Studios present the Iron Man: Avengers Endgame Mini Co. Collectible Figure from the Mini Co. Series line.

Materials: PVC

Product Size: Height: 7.8″ (198.12 mm) | Width: 7″ (177.8 mm) | Depth: 7.4″ (187.96 mm) | Weight: 0.4 lbs (0.18 kg)

Thor: Pre-Order Here

Sideshow and Iron Studios present the Thor: Avengers Endgame Mini Co. Collectible Figure from the Mini Co. Series line.

Materials: PVC

Product Size: Height: 8.2″ (208.28 mm) | Width: 4.7″ (119.38 mm) | Depth: 4.7″ (119.38 mm) | Weight: 0.4 lbs (0.18 kg)

Captain America: Pre-Order Here

Sideshow and Iron Studios present the Captain America: Avengers Endgame Mini Co. Collectible Figure from the Mini Co. Series line.

Materials: PVC

Product Size: Height: 5.9″ (149.86 mm) | Width: 5.5″ (139.7 mm) | Depth: 3.9″ (99.06 mm) | Weight: 0.4 lbs (0.18 kg)

Thanos (Front)

Thanos (Back)

Thanos Dimensions

Iron Man (Front)

Iron Man (Back)

Iron Man Dimensions

Captain America (Front)

Captain America (Side)

Captain America Dimensions

Thor (Front)

Thor (Side)

Thor Dimensions