Jeremy Renner Posts Odd Bathroom Ad for ‘Avengers: Endgame’

As the theatrical release of Avengers: Endgame approaches, the Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes are appearing in more and more spaces. Jeremy Renner — who plays Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, aka Ronin in Avengers: Endgame — may have spotted the most unexpected appearance by his character. While in Europe, Renner noticed his own face on the side of a public bathroom urinal stall. As Hawkeye, Renner’s gaze is pointed downward towards and…awkward spot. “So….I know they do ads “differently” in Europe… but…” Renner shared on Instagram with a photo of the advertisement. He attached some appropriate hastags to the post, such as #euro-peein’, #aintlookin #ipromise, and #wtf.

While not the strangest thing about the ad, it is also weird that it uses what looks to be promotional artwork from Avengers: Age of Ultron. You can see for yourself below.

Renner is returning to action as Hawkeye is returning to action after missing out on Avengers: Infinity War. Infinity War and Endgame co-director Joe Russo explained Hawkeye’s absence during a press visit to the set of Infinity War.

“Hawkeye coming out of Civil War is in the same position that the Cap and Falcon are in at the end of that movie, and Ant-Man.” Russo said. “And coming into this movie, the characters who are on Cap’s side coming out of Civil War, some made certain decisions and others made other decisions that led to different paths and them dealing with oversight in this movie in a different way. So, Hawkeye’s on his own journey in this movie.”

According to the film’s official synopsis, “The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.”

Avengers: Endgame is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo from a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The film’s ensemble cast includes Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye/Ronin, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, and Josh Brolin as Thanos.

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

