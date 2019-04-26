Thanos Creator Jim Starlin Reveals His Avengers: Endgame Cameo

While this weekend’s Avengers: Endgame is the culmination of a decade of Marvel Cinematic Universe filmmaking, it’s also the conclusion of the war over the almighty Infinity Stones, and the villain at the center of the struggle. Iron Man, Captain America, and the rest of the Avengers have to find a way to reverse the actions of Thanos‘ Snap, and rid the universe of him once and for all. That’s easier said than done. It should go without saying that Endgame wouldn’t be the event that it is without such a powerful villain at the center of the conflict, so it makes sense that the character’s creator got his own cameo in the film.

Throwing in a MILD SPOILER WARNING here just for the sake of not getting yelled at. Nothing here really spoils Avengers: Endgame, but just being careful.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jim Starlin created the character of Thanos in 1973, first appearing in The Invincible Iron Man #55, and he has finally seen his creation become a worldwide phenomenon. Most people on the planet know who Thanos is, which is an achievement in and of itself. It’s only fitting that Starlin should appear in the culmination of Thanos’ on-screen story, which he did in one of Endgame‘s very first scenes.

Starlin can be found at the beginning of Endgame, in the scene where Steve Rogers is leading a support group for others who have had a hard time moving on from the Snap. Director Joe Russo is the most notable cameo in this scene, but comic fans will be quick to recognize Starlin when the camera pans over to him.

The Marvel legend confirmed the cameo in a post on Facebook Friday morning, thanking the film’s writers and directors for including him, “Even though I had to keep my mouth shut for a year and a half afterwards.”

Did you catch Jim Starlin‘s Cameo in Avengers: Endgame? Which of the film’s cameos was your favorite? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the hype around Avengers:Endgame, argue if Game Of Thrones is going to start going anywhere, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!