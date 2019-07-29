Avengers: Endgame Director Joe Russo Comes Under Fire for a Fake Quote about Tony Stark

Joe Russo — one of the directors behind the highest-grossing film to ever hit theaters — has been under fire most of the day because of a fake quote that’s been circulating on Twitter. The fake quote accuses Russo of going on Good Morning America and revealing he’s always wanted to kill off Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) because he’s never taken to the character. As fate would have it, Iron Man stans were quick to latch on and go berzerk without the least bit of fact-checking.

Russo has since taken to his shared Twitter account with his brother Anthony to point out the fact the quote is faker than people pretending Hawkeye is the most important Avenger. The filmmaker wasn’t completely without humor, however, as he joked he would have killed the Avenger off in Captain America: Civil War if he had gotten his way.

To set the record straight, this quote is completely fake. It’s an obvious falsehood, and utterly ridiculous. I actually wanted Tony dead in Civil War…#killtonystark#thetruthisout @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/I4c48DpaBT — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) July 29, 2019

Avengers: Endgame is due out digitally July 30th ahead of a home media release on August 13th.

