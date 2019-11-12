Unused Avengers: Endgame Concept Art Has Thanos Looking Like a King

Thanks to the Avengers decapitating the present timeline Thanos within the opening moments of Avengers: Endgame, the majority of the team-up featured a “newer” version of the character. The version of Thanos we eventually got wasn’t technically new, rather he was a version of the Mad Titan from the past — 2014, to be exact. This allowed the creatives to rejuvenate the character and tweak his characteristics a little more, turning him into a brash, no-holds-bar, intergalactic bully. At one point, it appears the team behind the film wanted to see what the character would look like if he was part royalty.

Thanks to Avengers: Endgame – The Art of the Movie hitting retailers a bit early (it’s due out November 19th), fans have gotten a read-through of the artbook thanks in part to an international YouTube channel. In the book, plenty of versions of Thanos were on full display, including an image or two of the character wearing what appears to be a cape of sorts and a crown. To see what we’re talking about, head around the 7:52 mark in the video above. Endgame director Anthony Russo said earlier this year the team called the new version of the baddie “Warrior Thanos” for his angrier attitude.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We refer to him as Warrior Thanos, the version of the character before he put down his armor and became enlightened and wanted to search for the stones,” Anthony Russo told Empire in a recent interview. “He’s angrier; it might be his flaw in the film, that he’s a little bit more precocious and self-confident, not quite as enlightened.”

Avengers: Endgame will be available on Disney+ when it launches November 12th. Avengers: Endgame – The Art of the Movie is due out November 19th and can be pre-ordered here.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. Ant-Man 3 and Blade are also without theatrical release dates.

What’s your favorite Thanos moment? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things Marvel!