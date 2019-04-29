Avengers: Endgame Screenwriters Reveal the Surprising Marvel Character They Weren’t Allowed to Include

It’s no secret that Avengers: Endgame is quite possibly the biggest movie many of us have ever seen. Not only is it a record-breaking behemoth at the box office, but Endgame also includes a seemingly never-ending roster of characters. By bringing to a close the last decade of movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this movie was able to incorporate just about every beloved character from the entire franchise in one way or another. However, the film’s screenwriters had a new character they tried to include in the franchise-ending double feature of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, but they were overruled.

After Avengers: Endgame hit theaters this weekend, writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely sat down with The New York Times to talk about the scope of their new movie, and some of the decision-making that took place behind the scenes. When asked if there were any Marvel characters they tried to get into either Infinity War or Endgame, the writers quickly brought up the Living Tribunal.

The cosmic character has been one of the more powerful entities in the Marvel Universe for some time, and he nearly made his transition to the big screen last year. Markus and McFeely initially wanted the character in Infinity War, but other people at Marvel felt that it didn’t make too much sense.

“We did try to put the Living Tribunal in the first movie,” Markus said. “We wrote a scene in which he appeared during the Titan fight. And everyone was like, ‘What?’”

“He’s got three heads,” McFeely added. “It would indicate a whole different level of architecture to the universe and I think that was too much to just throw in.”

While the Living Tribunal didn’t make it into either of these movies, there’s still a possibility for an appearance in the future. Markus went on to say, “The idea’s still in Kevin [Feige]’s court.” With cosmic movies like The Eternals and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on the way, there are a couple of easy opportunities.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.

