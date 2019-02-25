Marvel Studios To Announce Movie Plans After ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Marvel Studios knows its movie plans for the next five to six years and will be revealing a portion of them very soon.

While the studio has been quiet about future film endeavors as Avengers: Endgame approaches, word of a Black Widow movie, The Eternals, and sequels to Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, and Doctor Strange have circled the rumor mill. One film which Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige promises has “immediate potential” is Nova — which has “no further info” since that update.

While a board of characters for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe exists, Feige isn’t yet willing to reveal everyone on that board. However, the plans will soon become more clear as the curtain will likely be peeled back this summer.

“As we’ve been doing for years, we aren’t going to announce anything post Avengers: Endgame or Spider-Man [Far From Home] until post Endgame and Spider-Man,” Feige told ComicBook.com at a press event for Captain Marvel. “As you know as a fan, there’s a tremendous amount of potential and a tremendous amount of additional characters and storylines and groups of characters that we’re going to keep playing with. And again, that’s a testament to Marvel and to the amount of storylines and characters and amazing, amazing runs that have been in the Marvel comics.”

As the catalog of Marvel characters which Feige can pull from is about to get a lot deeper with the Fox-owned X-Men characters heading over to Marvel Studios, the possibility of more than three movies per year becomes greater. “We’ve always said there are no mandates to make any more than two films a year,” Feige explained. “But, as we’ve seen the last couple years, when it naturally happens, and when there are ideas and when there are teams ready to go, we’re not going to hold something back.”

As for whether fans should expect standalone films, team-ups, or all-out ensembles: “All of the above,” Feige promises, holding back the deeper details of the landscape.

Still, Feige admits the plans go “far” into the future for Marvel Studios. “I don’t think we’ll be announcing five or six years, but we know sort of where we want to head in the next five or six years,” Feige concludes.

Captain Marvel is set to hit theaters on March 8. It is followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26 and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5.