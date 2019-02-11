‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fans Are Freaking Out Over Possible Professor Hulk First Look

The latest look at Avengers: Endgame has caught the attention of quite a lot of fans, and it just may support one specific Hulk theory about the film.

The newest promotional photo, which was shared by Orville Redenbacher’s website, shows the original six Avengers posed together, wearing the new costumes they will be sporting in Endgame. For fans of Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), the photo may have had an interesting connotation around it, as it almost looks like the Marvel Cinematic Universe introduction of Professor Hulk.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For the uninitiated, Professor Hulk is the moniker referring to the sort of “merged” version of the character, when parts of Banner’s intelligence and personality can be seen even after he transforms into the big green guy. Seeing as Banner had trouble turning into Hulk throughout the course of Avengers: Infinity War, some have speculated that Endgame would make up for that with some version of Professor Hulk.

Based off of the response online, it looks like this new photo has certainly supported that theory amongst some fans. Here are just some of the tweets about it.

A Prediction

Calling it: Bruce Banner and Hulk are finally going to merge into one, becoming Professor Hulk in #AvengersEndgame… It would be a cool way of concluding Banner’s arc in the MCU — Jason Mickey (@JMickey97) February 8, 2019

There’s Definitely a Difference

Professor hulk is pretty much confirmed at this point pic.twitter.com/QAw2PYbTnq — Sean Norton ?? (@sdnorton) February 8, 2019

Maybe?

So … I’m not imagining this right? The Hulk looks drastically different between Ragnarok and End Game. Is this what happens when Bruce and the Hulk find “peace” with eachother?? #Avengers #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/0P9VdBGw2r — Jacob’s Quest (@v_jvee) February 8, 2019

Makes Sense

While Avengers-AoU Hulk looked more monstrous, I think Hulk is resembling Banner more because we’re leaning into Professor Hulk. https://t.co/qhqo4DJUtk — Jacob (@UncleBenGrimm) February 8, 2019

Oh No

If we’re getting Professor Hulk,,,, does that mean I don’t get to see Bruce Banner anymore? ?? — daniel. (@djstacyx) February 8, 2019

Definitely

Hulk looks a little more Bannery. I wonder if we aren’t getting a Professor style Hulk like in Peter David’s run. https://t.co/UoyNiX8T8K — Saul Bishop (@SaulBishop) February 8, 2019

#Hype

I have been telling my friends for years, that we would see Professor Hulk very soon. Now it’s coming. Makes perfect sense. You can keep a cgi hulk, and not have to pay Ruffalo for screen time, and just use his voice. So hype for this@Marvel @MCU_Tweets https://t.co/wygqNEHc51 — Daniel Dunnington (@DanielDunningt1) February 8, 2019

Get Excited