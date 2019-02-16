‘Avengers: Endgame’: New Look at Costumes Revealed on Movie Merchandise

When Earth’s Mightiest Heroes return to theaters in Avengers: Endgame in April they’ll do it in new costumes. Now, we’re getting a new look at those costumes thanks to movie theater merchandise.

Shared on Instagram, the heroes’ new looks are showcased on drink cups and popcorn containers for Endgame and you can check them out for yourself below.

For the most part, the looks on the merchandise is very much in line with what we’ve already seen, including a recent, official promotional image. However, as a few fans on Instagram have noted, Captain America’s costume looks redder than expected. It’s not clear if that’s a color issue with the image or something more deliberate.

Given the challenge the heroes face, it makes sense that they would have new suits, especially with the recently-released official synopsis for Avengers: Endgame teasing the conflict they will face as they attempt to undo Thanos’ devastation.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

The movie merchandise photos also include Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers alongside the team. After her debut in Captain Marvel, the hero is expected to be giving the remaining Avengers a bit of high-powered backup. However, despite being incredibly powerful, Captain Marvel will come with some challenges of her own, according to directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

“It’s always a concern of ours about overpowering characters, because the reason that people relate to these characters is their humanity, and that they’re flawed,” Joe told CinemaBlend. “And the reason we love working so much with Captain America is that he was limited, and his heart was his superpower, you know? So we’re all acutely aware of the dangers of having an overly powerful character [But] we like sensitive storytelling, so… we found a thoughtful way to do it.”

“That’s what kind of fires us up, I think, on a storytelling level, to be honest with you,” Anthony added. “Because when you do have powerful characters, you have to work that much harder to find their vulnerabilities and complexities. And Joe was mentioning on a storytelling level… and keep the stakes high.”

Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.

What do you think about these new looks at the Avengers’ costumes? Let us know in the comments below.