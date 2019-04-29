Avengers: Endgame Box Office – Already Massive Opening Gets Revised Upwards A Second Time

The actual weekend box office numbers are in and believe it or not, Avengers: Endgame ended up making more than initially thought. With estimates as recent as this morning suggesting the film made $356 million in its debut weekend, the actual numbers released reveal Avengers: Endgame made an additional million, bumping its total to $357.1m.

At one point, industry leaders predicted the latest Avengers film would open between $200m and $250m with an outside shot at cracking $300m. Not only has Endgame come in above most expectations, but it’s also shattering any records in its way as the film creeps into its second weekend at theaters.

Marvel’s AVENGERS: ENDGAME is the #1 film in North America: $357,115,007. Yes, that’s almost exactly $100M more than what INFINITY WAR debuted with. — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) April 29, 2019

In addition to winning the biggest opening weekend (both domestic and worldwide) title from its predecessor, Avengers: Endgame has broken dozens of other records, which we’re tracking here. Though it’s difficult to gauge where the movie goes from here, it’s on an unprecedented pace. Should the film have another strong, record-breaking outing its second weekend in theaters, it could be a good indication on how much the film earns over the course of its box office run.

“Avengers: Endgame is dusting every record in the books as it proves itself to be a cultural event on a global scale,” Boxoffice chief analyst Shawn Robbins previously told ComicBook.com. “Marvel has delivered on their promise of an epic conclusion to unprecedented storytelling that prioritized creative vision and fan enthusiasm for the last eleven years. This is the payoff to that goodwill. No film in history has been this widely anticipated, released, and embraced in the same moment.”

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters. The only other Marvel Studios film due out this year is Spider-Man: Far From Home, which swings into theaters July 2nd.

