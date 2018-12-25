‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Invite Marvel Christmas Tree Decorator To Premiere

The holiday season is finally here, and it looks like one Marvel fan just got their biggest gift wish granted. Thanks to the Russo Brothers, one lucky comic fanatic will be going to the premiere of Avengers: Endgame, and it is all due to their super Christmas tree.

Over on Twitter, the whole ordeal began when user Taylor Pettitt shared her Christmas tree for the year. The fan decked out their tree with dozens of Marvel ornaments before topping the towering pine with the Infinity Gauntlet for good measure. It did not take long for the directors of Avengers: Infinity War to notice the homage, and they didn’t stop there.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Please take me to the endgame premier,” Pettitt wrote after the Russo Brothers shared her tree on social media. “I’ll make ornaments.”

Yes you can come to the premiere! Happy Holidays!!!!

DM us. — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) December 24, 2018

Naturally, Joe and Anthony Russo were delighted by the idea, and they used Twitter to confirm a ticket for the holiday decorator.

“Yes you can come to the premiere! Happy Holidays,” the Russo Brothers’ official page tweeted out before asking the fan to follow up with a direct message.

At this point, there is no set premiere in place for Avengers: Endgame, but it seems one of its seats will be filled by Pettitt. All it took was a little luck, a bit of initiative, and a whole lot of creativity. Clearly, the lucky fan is rather fond of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole, but the Russo Brothers are warning fans that the MCU has changed and will continue to do so even after Thanos is no longer a threat.

“These are characters and a story moving forward where Infinity War happened,” Anthony Russo told Empire Magazine in a recent interview. “The entire universe experienced the same fate, and has been brought together by this experience.”

So, will you be doing up your Christmas tree in superhero style next year…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.