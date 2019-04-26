Avengers: Endgame Receiving Five Star Rating From Audience Tracking

In addition to a massive opening night and what is shaping up to be a gigantic and likely record-breaking weekend at the box office, Avengers: Endgame has received a five-star rating from audiences coming out of those early screenings, who almost universally recommend the movie. Avengers: Endgame, which serves as a kind of “series finale” to the first 11 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, debuted last night to a wide audience after receiving ecstatic reviews from critics and early audiences who had seen it over the first few days of industry and fan previews. Now, there are numbers to back up all the buzz.

According to Deadline’s box office breakdown, Screen Engine/ComScore PostTrak exit polling gave the film 5 stars, with 83% of audiences saying they would definitely recommend it to others. Parents gave the film 4 stars, perhaps indicating that some of the more intense action scenes put them off of it for younger audiences — but the PG-13 movie scored better with the younger audiences in question, with kids under 12 giving it 5 stars. Per the report, “General audiences made up 79% of the crowd with kids numbering 11% and parents at 9%. Leading general demos were Men over 25 at 35% (90% positive), Men under 25 at 30% (loved it the most at 94%), with Females under and over 25 equally split at 18% (women under loved it at 90% while over gave the pic 89%).”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Avengers: Endgame joins the remaining heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe following the devastating end of Avengers: Infinity War, which broke all kinds of box office records in its own right last year. The surviving members of the Avengers reunite to try to make things right in the universe by taking the fight to Thanos (Josh Brolin) and reversing his victory. In addition to original Avengers Chris Evans, Robert Downey, Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth, and Paul Ruffalo, Avengers: Endgame stars Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Don Cheadle, and the voice of Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now and, in keeping with the veil of secrecy that hung over the project during its production and post-production, this is the first time in years that fans have no idea what Marvel’s next handful of films are (at least officially). The only Marvel Cinematic Universe film currently on the official schedule is Spider-Man: Far From Home, which will be out in July.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the hype around Avengers:Endgame, argue if Game Of Thrones is going to start going anywhere, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!