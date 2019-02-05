‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Thinks Fans Will Be Rewarded With ‘Avengers: Endgame’

He may not know the exact details of Avengers: Endgame, but from what Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi has gathered, fans are in for a big reward come April. Speaking with USA Today, Waititi mentioned that he’s heard through the grapevine that fans who’ve stuck with the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a decade will be rewarded handsomely.

Even though he admitted that he wasn’t able to pry any information out of Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, Waititi stilled dished on the upcoming blockbuster during FX’s presentation during today’s TCA Winter Tour stop.

“I haven’t seen it, so I don’t know even what happens,” Waititi revealed. “They keep their cards so close to their chests.”

“But from what I’ve heard, it wraps up everything in a really great way,” he continued. “It feels like the fans are getting rewarded for hanging around for 10 years and watching all these films. Because the more you know about the characters and the stories and stuff, the more satisfying this film will be.”

Though he was at the presentation to help promote FX’s What We Do in the Shadows, the Thor: Ragnarok helmer had plenty to say about Marvel Studios. In a panel earlier in the day, Waititi mentioned he’d like to come back for another Marvel movie.

“I’m still hanging out with those guys and talking about new stuff,” Waititi told Deadline. “I want to do another movie with them.”

The director then went on to confirm that he wouldn’t be the one to take over the void left by the firing of James Gunns, ending months of speculation he’d end up helming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

“For me, those are James (Gunn)’s films,” Waititi said of the situation. ” Going into something like that with his stamp all over his films, would be like going into someone’s house and saying ‘Hey, I’m your new dad, and this is how we make peanut butter sandwiches now.’ It feels kind of awkward.”

Do Waititi’s comments get you more excited about Endgame? What do you think the movies are that Waititi and Marvel have talked about? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Thor: Ragnarok is now streaming on Netflix while Avengers: Endgame flies into theaters on April 26th. Other upcoming Marvel Studios movies this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.