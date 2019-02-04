‘Avengers: Endgame’ Spot Teases Classic Costume For Rocket Raccoon

Earlier tonight, Marvel Studios dropped an Avengers: Endgame television spot and with it came 30 seconds of all-new footage. That includes the first look at Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) in the team-up flick.

Not only did we get our first look at Rocket in Avengers: Endgame, but the quick shot ended up more revealing than initially thought. If the spot is any indication, it looks like Rocket will be donning the same uniform as his comic book counterpart.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The blue and red look is something the Guardians of the Galaxy started wearing when Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning started their Guardians of the Galaxy run in 2008. While it doesn’t look entirely accurate, you can definitely see the red trim on his right shoulder. Not only that, his look appears to complete with his gloves.

In his MCU appearances thus far, Rocket’s look as been pretty far from comic book looks. In the first Guardians film, the character wore an orange and black jumpsuit while he switched to a darker navy suit in both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Avengers: Infinity War.

After Endgame rolls out, it’s unclear what the future holds for Rocket. According to Guardians of the Galaxy lead Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will eventually happen sooner or later.

“I promise there’ll be a third movie,” Pratt said on the red carpet of the premiere for The LEGO Movie 2. “I don’t know exactly what that’s going to look like, but I know everyone on board is just eager to give the fans what they want and wrap up a trilogy in a meaningful way.”

“We’re still circling the city of Jericho, I like to say,” added the actor.

Are you happy to see Rocket picking up his comic book suit in Endgame? Are you a fan of the of mid-2000s Guardians look? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me (@AdamBarnhardt) up on Twitter to talk all things cosmic Marvel!

Avengers: Endgame flies into theaters on April 26th. Other MCU movies out this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From home on July 5th.