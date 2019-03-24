‘Avengers: Endgame’ Marvel Legends Photos Offer Detailed Look at Ronin, Captain America, Thanos

Hasbro has revealed official new photos of its Captain America, Ronin, and Thanos Marvel Legends action figures based on their appearances in Avengers: Endgame. The photos offer fans their best look yet at Captain America in his new Avengers costume, Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye in his Ronin costume, and Thanos in his battle armor. Thanos is also wielding the new double-bladed sword weapon. While Captain America and Ronin can be purchased individually, Thanos is the build-a-figure for the set. Pieces of his body will be included with figures in the Marvel Legends Avengers: Endgame line. Ronin comes with one of Thanos’s arms.

Thanos appears ready for battle in Avengers: Endgame. Director Joe Russo explained on the Avengers: Infinity War Blu-ray why Thanos removed his armor in that film. “It’s interesting because as Thanos moves forward in the film from this moment, once he disposes of his armor, he almost becomes a holy warrior where he doesn’t spend a lot of energy intentionally trying to murder people unless they’re in some way a threat to his agenda. But almost no one ends up being a threat to the agenda except for Tony, who I think feels he has this sort of existential connection to Thanos. It’s the one moment where he is actively…since brutally murdering Loki for disobedience, where he actively is going to murder someone for standing in his way. Of course, he sacrifices Gamora, but that is to obtain the Soul Stone.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see all of the photos from the Avengers: Endgame Marvel Legends Thanos, Captain America, and Ronin figures below. Let us know what you think of them in the comments.

Avengers: Endgame on April 26th. Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

Thanos

Thanos

Thanos

Captain America

Captain America

Captain America

Captain America

Captain America

Captain America

Ronin

Ronin

Ronin

Ronin

Ronin

Ronin

Ronin