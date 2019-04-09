Robert Downey Jr. Is Holding ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Screening on Easter at His House

Robert Downey Jr. is celebrating Easter with the Avengers and you’re not invited. Downey appeared on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! along with Avengers: Endgame co-stars Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, and Chris Hemsworth. The cast claims none of them have seen the finished film yet, but Downey will be screening it at his home on Easter Sunday. “You know, we’re not supposed to see it and they’re showing little pieces but then I’m doing an Easter screening up in Malibu the day before the premiere,” Downey said. “We’ll have it on a loop.” Johansson tried to extend an invitation to the entire audience, but Downey made it clear that the event is not open to the public.

In a featurette released by Marvel Studios, Downey claimed that Avengers: Endgame would top Avengers: Infinity War. “Infinity War was nuts,” Downey says in the featurette. “But this one is going to be our finest hour…I guarantee you there is no way anyone could guess what’s going to happen.”

Avengers: Endgame is the culmination of Marvel’s Infinity Saga, the overarching story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far. That story began with Downey’s debut as Tony Stark in 2008’s Iron Man. Some fans now wonder if Endgame will be Downey’s last outing as the hero. Downey himself says the future of the Avengers is uncertain.

According to the film’s official synopsis, “The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.”

Avengers: Endgame is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo from a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The film’s ensemble cast includes Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye/Ronin, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, and Josh Brolin as Thanos.

What do you think of Robert Downey Jr. hosting an Avengers: Endgame screening at his home on Easter Sunday? Let us know in the comments. Avengers: Endgame opens on April 26th.

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

