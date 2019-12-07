Avengers: Endgame Full Script Officially Released Online for Awards Consideration

Disney is hard at work promoting Avengers: Endgame for a whole load of Oscars and as a part of the campaign, the House of Mouse has now released the movie’s full script for members of the Academy to look through. Weighing in at a hefty 149 pages, the PDF of the massive script can be read here. Of note, the script also reveals some extra tidbits to the film that never made it on screen, like some of the additional characters lost to the snap.

After Black Panther walked away with the first three Academy Awards for Marvel Studios last year, hopes are high for the Burbank-based studio. In total, Endgame is being pushed in 14 different categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. After their initial slate of “For Your Consideration” offerings, Marvel also decided to promote both Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I mean that would be great, right?” producer Trihn Tran previously told ComicBook.com of the Oscar possibilities. “I think, with RDJ, he spent the last decade bringing this character to life since the first Iron Man. To pay tribute to him in Endgame and where his journey ends, I hope everybody embraced what we felt emotionally was impactful to his character. I think that the Russos mentioning that it would be great that he gets acknowledged for the endeavor that he did.”

“Just speaking to any directors being able to put all these characters on screen, it really just … It couldn’t have happened in Phase One,” continues the producer. “We obviously couldn’t have started a movie like this and dump all these characters in and have people actually know who they are. It took time. I think that’s the biggest thing is it time allowed us to be able to get to the point to be able to make this movie because we were allowed the time and the opportunity to tell each and every one of their stories separately before we gathered them all together.”

Avengers: Endgame is now streaming on Disney+.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.