Sebastian Stan Says the Russo Brothers Told Him Opposite Things on Avengers: Endgame

Captain America and Avengers star Sebastian Stan sometimes received conflicting information when pointed by brothers and directing duo Anthony and Joe Russo on Avengers: Endgame.

“I remember there were times where Joe Russo said one thing to me and then other times his brother Anthony said the opposite thing,” Stan said at the Jus In Bello convention in Italy. “And I remember then telling Anthony that Joe said the other thing and he said, ‘Don’t ever listen to Joe. I really know what’s really going on here.’ And then Joe got mad at me when I did what Anthony did.”

Stan and other stars were led to believe a gathering of numerous characters from across Marvel Studios’ blockbuster franchises were assembled for a wedding scene, only later revealed as a funeral for Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr).

“Everything I filmed, I found out on the day. You could kind of tell by my expression, I hide the confusion well under a Zoolander look. We didn’t know,” Stan said on The Tonight Show.

“I was told there was a wedding. A wedding that we were filming, and I was like, ‘Who’s getting married?’ But everyone was dressed very formal and I was looking around and two people weren’t there so I guess that was the bride and the groom. But that’s what it was. It was a wedding. You saw the movie, right? It was a wedding.”

The ploy from the characteristically secretive Russo brothers was to best preserve the biggest secrets of Endgame, including Stark’s heroic death. The Russos in December explained their reasoning for keeping even their stars in the dark, saying it helps take pressure off stars who may let slip details when performing press.

Stan had earlier accidentally revealed a major Endgame spoiler when promoting the preceding Avengers: Infinity War, saying at a convention appearance in April 2018 he participated in filming a scene where “everybody was there,” including the then-dead Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer).