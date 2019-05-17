Sebastian Stan Reveals How He Really Feels About Avengers: Endgame Ending

Avengers: Endgame star Sebastian Stan says the blockbuster’s closing minutes, which see lifelong best friend Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) pass the mantle of Captain America to right-hand man Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), is a “good ending.”

“I feel great about it,” Stan said at Italy’s Jus In Bello convention.

“I feel like it was a very … well, I mean look, it was a very hard ending, and strange. To see that movie entirely was really hard and weird to sit through. I hadn’t seen it, it was my first time seeing it at the premiere, but I feel like it was a good ending. Do you guys feel it was a good ending?”

When Stan posed the question to the crowd of attendees, cheers quickly turned to cries of “no.”

“I know what you think I think that you think, but no. You have to understand that — I think everybody at the end of that movie, mentally, is in the right place, I feel like,” Stan said.

“That was my take on it. So yeah, I don’t know. I’m excited to see what happens next. But I’m very happy that Steve could finally get sort of a life of sorts.”

Avengers screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely explained an aged-up Rogers’ decision to relinquish the shield and mantle of Captain America to Sam over Stan’s Bucky in conversation with Variety, where Markus admitted it would have been “pretty hard to give it to Bucky.”

“As much as we love him, he is on the dark path and is recovering from that. Sam really is a truly stand up guy. It wasn’t a wildly difficult choice, certainly,” Markus said. “I think Bucky has a lot more story as Bucky and as someone headed on a path of atonement. And Sam has ascended into this new role.”

McFeely added Sam inheriting the role is “much better” for both Sam and Bucky’s continuing stories, to play out in live-action Disney+ series Falcon and Winter Soldier.

“Certainly Bucky getting the shield would provide lots of story. I don’t know if it gives Sam much story. And again, there’s a streaming show coming, right? And I don’t know what they’re doing but Sam having the mantle of Captain America, how he feels about that, and Bucky working or having some kind of relationship with Hydra, I think that’s pretty rich,” McFeely said.

“Again, particularly as Bucky has to confront the mind control past. Captain America has always represented the best of the idea of America, you know? And giving it to an African-American guy… it’s great. Not patting ourselves on the back, I’m just saying that’s pointing toward a better America.”