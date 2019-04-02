‘Avengers: Endgame’ S.H. Figuarts Thanos and Iron Man Figures Are up for Pre-Order

Tamashii Nations has launched the first two figures in their high-end Avengers: Endgame S.H. Figuarts lineup in the U.S., and they’re available to pre-order on Amazon starting today, April 2nd. These figures include Thanos and the Iron Man Mark 50 Nano Weapon Set 2. As is usually the case with S.H. Figuarts figures, they look amazing. They will also sell quickly, so don’t wait too long to reserve one – especially the Thanos figure.

The Thanos figure stands over 7.6-inches tall, and includes his new double blade weapon, two pairs of interchangeable hands, and two interchangeable face parts. You can pre-order it here for $95 with shipping slated for June 29th.

The Iron Man MK-50 Nano Weapon Set 2 figure is the second edition of the Iron Man Mark 50, with a new set of accessories that include “various option parts (shoulders, forearms, calves, thighs, back), an optional back weapon system, an optional arm weapon system, three pairs of optional hands, two each of large and small fist effect parts, and two leg effect parts.” It’s available to pre-order here for $85 with shipping slated for July 29th.

Both of the figures are covered by Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee, so you won’t be charged until they ship and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time that you order and the release date.

Future releases in the Tamashii Nations Avengers: Endgame S.H. Figuarts wave will include Iron Man in the Mark LXXXV (85) armor, Captain America, Black Widow, Ronin, and Ant-Man. Odds are they will show up for pre-order on Amazon and / or Entertainment Earth in the coming days. Stay tuned.

On a related note, Marvel’s Avengers “Advanced Tech” Hoodies were released and quickly pulled back in February because the significance of their design wasn’t understood at the time. Toys and the second Avengers: Endgame trailer have since revealed that the hoodie is based on the design of the team’s new suit, which many fans believe will help them travel in the Quantum Realm. However, they could be for anything from space travel to time travel.

The bottom line is that the suits appear to be important to the plot of Avengers: Endgame, so we’re looking at these hoodies in a new light. Other Marvel fans probably will too, so we highly suggest getting your pre-order in while you can. The hoodies have just relaunched and are available here in men’s sizes and here in women’s sizes for $64.99 with free shipping (a matching cap is also available for $33.99 with free shipping). Shipping is slated for May, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see these sell out or the ship date get pushed back.

The hoodies are made from a polyester blend with multiple panels that gives it an armor-style look. Close-up images on the product page will give you a good look at the textures.

Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th, 2019.

