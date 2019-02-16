‘Avengers: Endgame’ Star Tom Holland Let Slip a Big Spoiler Last Year

Spider-Man star Tom Holland seems to have let slip an Avengers: Endgame spoiler while doing press for Avengers: Infinity War in 2018.

When Holland and Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch were asked by Access which of the two actors flubbed the most lines, Cumberbatch named himself but was quickly defended by Holland.

“He has the most difficult lines, though. He has to talk about so much Quantum Realm… stuff,” Holland said.

“I just have to talk about, ‘Yeah man, that’s awesome!’ So mine’s easy, but his is all so difficult [laughs].”

Both Strange and Spider-Man are later victims of the Infinity Stone-powered snap committed by Thanos (Josh Brolin) that obliterated fifty percent of all life in the universe. The Quantum Realm goes unmentioned.

Because Infinity War and its sequel were filmed back-to-back, Holland appears to have let slip the Sorcerer Supreme discloses Quantum Realm exposition when Earth’s mightiest heroes next assemble.

The dimension, first introduced in Ant-Man before proving pivotal in both Doctor Strange and Ant-Man and the Wasp, is suspected to play a key role in the Avengers’ efforts to undo The Decimation. This is evidenced by specially created red-and-white uniforms that have surfaced in toys and other merchandise.

In October, Michael Douglas — whose Hank Pym was among the snap victims — said it’s “absolutely true” that Ant-Man and the Wasp is directly connected to the next Avengers, before revealing the dimension at the center of Pym’s lifelong research is “the key” to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I mean, all of them — I mean, the Quantum Realm, that’s the key. That’s the key,” Douglas said during a call to On Air with Ryan Seacreast.

“The Quantum Realm plays an important part in all the next chapters, I think, of the Marvel films.”

Notoriously secretive Avengers directors Anthony and Joe Russo — who supplied their stars with fake scripts, partial scripts, or no scripts at all — previously opened up about the reasoning behind withholding secrets from their stars, explaining it’s to better alleviate the actors’ concerns over accidentally spilling secrets.

“It is very difficult when your job is to sort of personalize these stories, personalize these characters, and sort of bring all your creative, collaborative energy to a process that lasts many, many months — sometimes more than a year — it’s a big part of your life,” Anthony Russo said in December.

“So it’s very hard not to talk about this stuff, because you live with it for so long and you live with it so deeply. We have developed a process where you take pressure off of people by letting them know less.

“It’s less responsibility they have to edit themselves, so we’ve developed an elaborate process by which we try to only let people know what they absolutely need to know. And it makes a little bit easier for them to edit themselves.”

Avengers: Endgame releases April 26.

