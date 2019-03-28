The Internet Is Obsessed With Gross ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory About Ant-Man Defeating Thanos

Avengers: Endgame is officially less than a month away from debuting in theaters, meaning that you don’t have to look far to find an array of theories surrounding what’s about to happen. And if you’ve been in certain corners of the Internet recently, odds are that you’ve seen a pretty colorful theory gain attention.

Beginning on Reddit and Tumblr as early as 2017, Marvel fans began to suggest a unique way that the Avengers could defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin) — by having Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) literally crawl into the Mad Titan’s body (presumably, his butt) while in microscopic form, and then kill him by proceeding to grow in size. The theory continued to gain traction throughout the next year-and-a-half of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, when Ant-Man was missing in action from Avengers: Infinity War, and ultimately survived Thanos’ snap during the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp.

marvel saw the post about how ant man could defeat thanos by crawling into his ass and instantly growing in size and that’s why they didn’t put him in the movie, send tweet — c a t (@filmgloss) April 30, 2018

Rudd was even asked about the theory during the AMATW press tour, and responded in a pretty hilarious way.

so paul rudd read my tweet about ant man crawling into thanos’ ass and expanding OUT LOUD in an INTERVIEW and discussed it i’m in shock pic.twitter.com/YfBsPMnfoW — c a t (@filmgloss) July 21, 2018

Now that Endgame‘s release is getting closer, and it’s clear that Ant-Man will be making an appearance in the film, the “Thanus” theory has only gotten more and more popular. Some have gone to pretty amusing lengths to imagine what exactly that sequence would look like, while others have even cited recent MCU precedent as proof that it isn’t impossible.

So get ready, because here are just a few of the weirdest and most wonderful posts about Ant-Man crawling up Thanos‘ butt in Avengers: Endgame.

ur tellin me in the 14 million futures Dr. Strange saw not one of them was Ant-Man crawling up Thanos’ ass — jaye ? (@jayemaccc) March 26, 2019

what’s up with these theories of ant man shrinking into thanos’ ass and killing him by expanding ???? pic.twitter.com/SI11hxadHH — Deepun (@deepungrg19) March 27, 2019

ant-man when he changes size in thanos’ ass https://t.co/TkHM1EgfyF — Eddy Burback (@eddyburback) March 23, 2019

I SAID STOP SENDING ME THESE ANT-MAN/ THANOS BOOTYHOLE MEMES ? pic.twitter.com/KzgPxcRDKS — Nem: The Infinity Watcher (@NemRaps) March 26, 2019

Thanos when Ant-Man crawls up his ass. https://t.co/Qt4c3uhw9m pic.twitter.com/jJImD5QoFu — Prequel Memes Droid (@PrequelMemesBot) March 19, 2019

brazilian fans made a petition for marvel to let ant-man crawl into thanos’ asshole and it already has 16 thousand signatures pic.twitter.com/euyq55NCYH — ????. (@jonasvinyl) March 27, 2019

Ant-Man couldn’t have stopped the Snap by sneaking into Thanos’ ass and growing super huge because by the time the Earth-based Avengers meet Thanos he has the reality stone which means he could have grown his ass proportionally as Ant-Man got larger inside of him. Thank you. — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) March 27, 2019

