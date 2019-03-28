Marvel

The Internet Is Obsessed With Gross ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory About Ant-Man Defeating Thanos

Avengers: Endgame is officially less than a month away from debuting in theaters, meaning that you […]

By

Avengers: Endgame is officially less than a month away from debuting in theaters, meaning that you don’t have to look far to find an array of theories surrounding what’s about to happen. And if you’ve been in certain corners of the Internet recently, odds are that you’ve seen a pretty colorful theory gain attention.

Beginning on Reddit and Tumblr as early as 2017, Marvel fans began to suggest a unique way that the Avengers could defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin) — by having Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) literally crawl into the Mad Titan’s body (presumably, his butt) while in microscopic form, and then kill him by proceeding to grow in size. The theory continued to gain traction throughout the next year-and-a-half of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, when Ant-Man was missing in action from Avengers: Infinity War, and ultimately survived Thanos’ snap during the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rudd was even asked about the theory during the AMATW press tour, and responded in a pretty hilarious way.

Now that Endgame‘s release is getting closer, and it’s clear that Ant-Man will be making an appearance in the film, the “Thanus” theory has only gotten more and more popular. Some have gone to pretty amusing lengths to imagine what exactly that sequence would look like, while others have even cited recent MCU precedent as proof that it isn’t impossible.

So get ready, because here are just a few of the weirdest and most wonderful posts about Ant-Man crawling up Thanos‘ butt in Avengers: Endgame.

Perfect

A+ Meme

We’re In the Endgame Now

There’s Even a Poster

We Can’t Unsee It

So Many Memes

Even a Crossover Meme

The Fans Want It

Plot Twist

It’s Not Impossible?

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts