‘Avengers: Endgame’s Chris Hemsworth Promotes His “Little Side Project”

Yesterday, the latest trailer and official poster for the highly-anticipated next installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe were released. Avengers: Endgame is expected to be an important turning point in the beloved franchise, and the movie’s stars have been working hard to promote the project. From Josh Brolin (Thanos)’s brutal yet hilarious post to Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/The Hulk)’s relief that he still has a job, there’s no shortage of fun being had by the movie’s cast. Chris Hemsworth, who is best known to fans as Thor, decided to plug the movie on Instagram by calling it “a little side project.”

“A little side project I made over the summer with a few of my mates, should be fun, check it out, in cinemas April 26,” he wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, Avengers: Endgame is anything but little. Its predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War, was the top grossing film of 2018 (worldwide), raking in $2,048,359,754, making it the fourth top grossing film of all time.

Fans are especially excited about Hemsworth’s presence in the new trailer, because he’s the first Avenger to really interact with Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers. “I like this one,” Thor says after the two characters have a stare down in the last moment of the trailer.

Many fans were quick to comment on the actor’s post, excited that the movie is just around the corner.

“Awww hell yeah!,” @onyxnum045 wrote.

“Hulk, Thor, Captain Marvel…heavy hitters gathered at last!!,” @bernardnoweng replied.

“I heard the budget was small so they had to be content with this puny god,” @notsodarklord joked.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters everywhere, while Avengers: Endgame hits on April 26th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films includes Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

