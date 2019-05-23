Avengers: Endgame Fan Recreates Final Battle in Incredible Stop-Motion Video

Avengers: Endgame is still in the middle of its theatrical run, but that hasn’t stopped fans from going to some pretty creative lengths to celebrate the film. Youtube user TheTheoLegendary10 recently shared a video which recreates part of Endgame’s final fight using stop-motion shots of action figures. You can check it out above.

While the video doesn’t get into the more intense portions of the final fight (in part because that would probably entail a lot of action figures), it does recreate the altercation between Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Captain America (Chris Evans), and Thanos (Josh Brolin) in a pretty awesome way. You have to see for yourself how the video recreates Cap wielding Mjolnir, something that fans were pretty excited to see on the big screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think everyone who’s a Marvel fan in that moment where Cap tested the hammer, felt deep down in their heart that he was worthy and that he could potentially lift that and boy wouldn’t it be special if one day he did,” co-director Joe Russo said in a recent interview. “And obviously if you create drama around the circumstances of him wielding the hammer and then kicking Thanos’ ass for 30 seconds after that, we felt like we could create a riseable moment for the audience.”

And of course, the fight showcases an entirely new sort of conflict against Thanos, as it was technically the 2014 iteration of the character.

“He is kind of like a slightly different character,” Weta Digital VFX Supervisor Matt Aitken told ComicBook.com. “But we did use the same base assets for both films. We spent a lot of time, obviously, on Infinity War working Thanos up. But then the Thanos that we see in Endgame is a younger Thanos. He’s come forward from 2014, so he’s… technically, I think he’s like four years younger than the Thanos of Infinity War. He’s more agile. He’s kind of at the peak of his physical prowess. And he’s also clothed differently. He’s wearing the armor. He’s in battle mode. We did the sequences on Titan for Infinity War where he was kind of dressed much more casually, and he’s more philosophical in those. So we had that work to do to kind of redress him in the armor. We wanted to reflect his youth and his power, mainly through animation. So that’s not so much a change that we make to the base asset, but it is a change that we make to the approach on how we’re animating him.”

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.