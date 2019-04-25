Avengers: Endgame Star Robert Downey Jr. Issues Perfect Spoiler Warning for Marvel Fans

Avengers: Endgame officially rolls out into theaters this week, and fans all across the world are preparing accordingly — including being wary of spoilers. If you’re among those who want to be kept in the dark about the upcoming film, it sounds like franchise star Robert Downey Jr. has your back.

Downey recently took to Twitter to join the chorus of Marvel cast and crew members asking fans to not “Spoil the Endgame”, on social media or otherwise. The actor, who returns as Tony Stark/Iron Man in the film, utilized the meme of Captain America’s PSAs in Spider-Man: Homecoming as a way to steer fans away from leaking details about the film.

Cap knows best… Keep those spoilers to yourself… pic.twitter.com/VoRhQ3K5iN — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) April 24, 2019

Admittedly, there is a weird sort of irony in Downey’s anti-spoiler PSA, as the film’s co-directors have hinted that he was probably the only actor to know the entire story of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame going in.

“[Robert Downey Jr.] was probably the only one to actually read the entire script,” Joe Russo admitted earlier this month. “I think Benedict [Cumberbatch] got the script that included his scenes only. [Chris] Evans might have read the whole script.”

“Part of our motivation to do that is it just takes a lot of pressure off of people,” Anthony Russo shared. “I mean, it is hard to constantly censor yourself about what you’re saying, how you talk, because these movies are your whole life. It’s everything you’re doing all day long, the inclination is to talk about it. So we take a lot of pressure off of people just by saying, ‘Okay, the less you know, the less you have to mind yourself.’”

But even then, the possibility of accidentally finding Endgame spoilers has been surprisingly intense in recent weeks, thanks to partial and even entire leaks of the film popping up online.

“I think this one has even more spoilers than the last one,” Joe Russo explained in a recent interview.

“This is a culture that wants everything now, and it’s getting worse. The world is connected via social media, and information travels within seconds. If you’ve been following along with this narrative for 10 years, you’re going to want to protect yourself. It’s best to go in clean. I encourage people to go opening weekend because I’m sure everything is going to hit the Internet the moment the movie hits the screen.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

