‘Avengers: Endgame’: Thanos Hosting ‘SNL’ Idea Goes Viral

With Avengers: Endgame just a matter of days away, fans all across the world are gearing up to see the next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s saga. And while the jury is still out on exactly how much time passes between Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, a new viral tweet imagines something pretty amusing in the interim.

Twitter user @dominicknero recently revealed a question that’s been plaguing him for quite some time — what would it have been like if Thanos (Josh Brolin) hosted Saturday Night Live following the events of Infinity War‘s universe-ruining snap? Thankfully, he helped viewers imagine exactly what that would be like, even going so far as writing a 26-page spec script for what the episode would be.

what would it be like if Thanos hosted Saturday Night Live? this question haunts my every waking moment. since Endgame is out this week, i finally tried to answer that question. heres my spec script, an entire episode of SNL hosted by Thanos. please enjoy, https://t.co/yQl65xJgsw pic.twitter.com/XaBGL3H2JY — dom nero (@dominicknero) April 22, 2019

The spec script, which you can check out here, imagines almost every aspect of what a Thanos-hosted episode of SNL would be like, from an awkward political cold open with Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump, to certain members of the cast literally snapping away into dust during sketches. Every detail about the hypothetical episode is easy to imagine, down to what the Mad Titan would be wearing while introducing the episode’s musical guest, Hoobastank.

Even though he probably won’t be hosting SNL, it’s safe to say that Thanos will be in a pretty confident mood going into Endgame, now that he’s succeeded in his corrupted way of controlling the population.

“He’s trying to fix the universe,” Brolin said in an interview late last year. “He’s trying to balance the cosmos, and by doing that he’s having to destroy a lot of things. So, there’s the warrior Thanos, and then there’s the Thanos that you see in the hut. I personally like the hut Thanos because it’s much more real. He’s perfectly and totally satisfied having accomplished what he set out to do.”

“He’s succeeded in the thing he has set out to do,” co-director Joe Russo said of Thanos’ current state in the MCU late last year. “He’s done. He did it. He’s retired.”

