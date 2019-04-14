New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Stills Surface Online

It appears another television spot for Avengers: Endgame is on the horizon as low-resolution stills that have yet to be seen publicly have started surfacing online. A group of the shots posted on Twitter appears to show the scene previously show at the Disney investor’s meeting, where a group of the Avengers first head into space, presumably at the beginning of the movie.

While we’ve seen one of the shots from this scene, the leaked images show Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) raising there hands, likely after Rocket (Bradley Cooper) warns them not to puke in his ship.

¡BRUTAL! se filtran imágenes de un nuevo spot que saldrá de #AvengersEndgame donde vemos la escena de la nave de los guardianes donde Rocket preguntará que quién no ha estado en el espacio antes. También tenemos otras imágenes de #CapitanaMarvel . ¡QUÉ HYPE! pic.twitter.com/49GlQCJRyW — Alex12FM (@Alex12_FM) April 13, 2019

In another batch of stills captured on Imgur and subsequently shared on every Marvel subreddit imaginable, it’s revealed that Ronin (Jeremy Renner) also heads into space at some point in the movie, as he can be seen looking out among the cosmos. Along with the Space Hawkeye shot are two never-before-seen shots of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), one in her mask and mohawk uniform and another as she looks back at an off-screen character.

Two weeks ahead of release, box office analysts expect Avengers: Endgame to comfortably make anywhere between $200m and $250m domestically. However, there are some reports suggesting the film could make over $300m, dwarfing the domestic opening weekend record previously set by Avengers: Infinity War at $257.6m.

Avengers: Endgame speeds into theaters April 26th.

