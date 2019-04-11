Marvel Fans Are Annoyed The Wasp Is Being Left Off ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Posters

With tickets now on sale and a slew of new promotional material being released, the hype for Avengers: Endgame has arguably reached a fever pitch. While the marketing has gone to some pretty great lengths to be vague about what’s happening in the film, one detail is upsetting certain fans.

In conjunction with Endgame tickets going on sale, multiple new posters for the film were released, several of which highlight both the surviving and “dusted” characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But as some have been quick to point out, one character in particular hasn’t made an appearance on those ensemble posters — Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sure, Hope was included in the “Avenge the Fallen” character posters that were released late last month, but she has yet to appear among the dusted on any of the ensemble posters. While there’s no telling if there’s a specific reason for that, similarly to how certain characters didn’t get individual posters, the fact that she’s primarily missing from the marketing hasn’t sat well with fans. Here’s a round-up of some of those reactions.

Slide 1

Slide 2

PLEASE add Hope/Wasp to the chinese and IMAX posters!

Why isn’t she on there?

Please stop forgetting about her and give her what she deserves! — アクア (@Feddd98) April 2, 2019

Slide 3

These Avengers movies posters featuring “the fallen” are bothering me cuz The Wasp is missing! ? The designs are great though! — Sir Regular Degular (@Intricate_WEBB) April 2, 2019

Slide 4

WHERE IS WASP!?!?!?!?! — Felix Wood (@felixw1) April 2, 2019

Slide 5

me waiting for a poster where hope van dyne is in there pic.twitter.com/cKaTcTpVrM — ??? | 22 (@softerstark) April 2, 2019

Slide 6

Wasp appears to be the only Avenger not to appear in the international poster where the snapped/deceased are greyed out at the bottom.



I thought that was a bit weird. https://t.co/Q7B7SCq1xP — Yasuke 야스케 (@MobileVillain) April 2, 2019

Maybe?

For those of you wondering why the Wasp is nowhere to be found among the dead group, umm…what if she’s there but shrunken down? #AvengersEndgame https://t.co/WRx42pk6nE — ron f. (@ohhieverybody) April 2, 2019

It’s a Bummer

I can’t explain how devastated I am to see The Wasp is not on the poster ?? #thewasp #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/rOM7ajDdo6 — koltan (@nerdtobefound) April 2, 2019

She’s Missing

It’s Weird