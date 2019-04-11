Marvel

‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fans Have a Lot of Thoughts About Hawkeye’s Sleeve

By

A new teaser for Avengers: Endgame debuted this morning, giving fans yet another look at the highly-anticipated blockbuster. If the reactions on social media are any indication, a very specific element of the film has really gotten fans talking.

A brief sequence of the film appeared to show Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) standing in the Avengers compound, and sporting a much more casual get-up than what had been shown in previous trailers. In addition to giving another look at Hawkeye’s controversial post-Snap haircut, the screenshot also revealed that he now has a pretty major arm tattoo.

Fortunately, there might already be some narrative reasons behind Hawkeye’s new sleeve, but that hasn’t stopped fans from expressing an array of emotions about the upgrade. Some are happy that Clint has embraced his Ronin side in such an edgy way, while others think it’s more than a little ridiculous. Here are some of our favorite responses to Hawkeye’s edgy tattoo sleeve.

