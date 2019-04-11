‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fans Have a Lot of Thoughts About Hawkeye’s Sleeve

A new teaser for Avengers: Endgame debuted this morning, giving fans yet another look at the highly-anticipated blockbuster. If the reactions on social media are any indication, a very specific element of the film has really gotten fans talking.

A brief sequence of the film appeared to show Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) standing in the Avengers compound, and sporting a much more casual get-up than what had been shown in previous trailers. In addition to giving another look at Hawkeye’s controversial post-Snap haircut, the screenshot also revealed that he now has a pretty major arm tattoo.

Fortunately, there might already be some narrative reasons behind Hawkeye’s new sleeve, but that hasn’t stopped fans from expressing an array of emotions about the upgrade. Some are happy that Clint has embraced his Ronin side in such an edgy way, while others think it’s more than a little ridiculous. Here are some of our favorite responses to Hawkeye’s edgy tattoo sleeve.

Us Too

as a Hawkeye stan I have …many… questions about this tattoo sleeve https://t.co/vaY8bmVOTX — ?v (@NotVictoriaGray) April 2, 2019

A Fan

Hawkeye with a tattoo is everything I didn’t know I needed #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/T6V5cN74tH — Lianet (@Lianet72118663) April 2, 2019

It’s Certainly Something

Hawkeye out there looking like a part time tattoo artist who fathers three little girls and bakes the best brownies fight me pic.twitter.com/InU4D9SUaA — (louis has ) a big ass (@ann0yInglycute) April 2, 2019

The Thirst Is Real

Hawkeye has a tattoo sleeve and suddenly I’m pic.twitter.com/erKgeSgBAI — MPK ?️‍? (@MPK42_CJ) April 2, 2019

Only Time Will Tell

are tattoo shops ready for people wanting the ‘hawkeye sleeve’ pic.twitter.com/5MwbyXw2Tl — Erwin Vogelaar ? (@ErwinVogelaar) April 2, 2019

Anything’s Possible

i pray that endgame will give us 30 mins on the origin story for hawkeye’s new tattoo sleeve and haircut pic.twitter.com/doJ19SBptL — Jordan Moreau (@jordanmoreau_) April 2, 2019

Headcanon Accepted

After his whole family died, Hawkeye got really into esports, playing Soul Calibur and eventually getting a sick tattoo of his main, Yoshimitsu pic.twitter.com/JRCjBLOA6t — James Grebey (@jgrebes) April 2, 2019

Sorry I’m Late

i want a scene where cap is like ‘okay we’re leaving in 4 minutes’ and hawkeye shows up late because he had to do his hair and put lotion on his tattoo — ? (@vorecore) April 2, 2019

It’s Canon

thanos when he see hawkeye sleeve pic.twitter.com/BzTkLZx4fc — anthony (@The_TonyPajamas) April 2, 2019

Reality Is Often Disappointing