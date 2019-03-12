‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Creates Working ‘Captain Marvel’ Pager

Fans finally saw what happens after Fury uses his pager to contact Captain Marvel, and one fan looking forward to Avengers: Endgame created his very own fully functioning pager, and it’s awesome.

Inertia Props recently showed off their recreated Captain Marvel pager, but this isn’t just a replica of the one seen in the film. They did one better and actually made it light up, but also included a touch screen that can connect to your phone via Bluetooth. The screen features a working clock and date with Cap on the left-hand side, but you can also display the Captain Marvel logo as seen in the movie if you prefer.

“Custom built #captainmarvel / #nickfury cosmic pager! Built on an actual Motorola pager with highly detailed SLA 3D printed parts, modeled and printed by my good friend joatrashFX on his FormLabs2 printer. Also features a flashing red LED pcb unit and an interactive touchscreen display that connects to your phone via bluetooth! It can show the time & date or can simply show the Captain Marvel logo like in the end credits scene of #avengersinfinitywar Available now fully finished or as a kit version w/o the touchscreen.”

You can take a look at several in progress images above and then hit the video below to see it in action. Right now it works just for Android phones, but it will soon work for iOS.

“Here is a quick vid showing a couple interactive features of the #captainmarvel pager. It can connect to any android phone via bluetooth. (I’m still working on one for iphone users.) A few points to consider: since it is a touchscreen, you have to remove the cover to access it. Also the screen will timeout after about a minute with no activity to save battery power. To recharge, the pager can be split apart and charged via usb. It’s a little cumbersome. Keep in mind, this is an experimental and fragile prop replica. With all the small parts, I suggest keeping it secure in the display box provided when transporting. Any photo can be uploaded to the unit, so you can pick unlimited fun backgrounds! The flashing red LED can be independently turned on and off with a twist action on the back. All of the physical buttons on the outside are just aesthetic and non-functional. I’m producing a very limited number of these, so be sure to pre-order now if you want one!”

Inertia Props is only making a limited run of these, so if you want one you can contact them for prices and ordering information.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now.

