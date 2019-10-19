Avengers: Endgame Meme Reveals the True Mastermind Behind the Battle With Thanos

Captain America (Chris Evans) wielded the might of Mjolnir as he tried beating Thanos (Josh Brolin) to a pulp. Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) sacrificed his life to save the remainder of the universe. Sure, those two heroes mean a lot to most fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but according to one viral meme, neither of the heroes is the true mastermind behind taking down Thanos. If you can believe it, the hilarious meme thinks Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) is the true architect of everything that went on in Avengers: Endgame. Using Hulk’s (Mark Ruffalo) super-optimistic “Absolute Win” line from Endgame, the meme suggests Star-Lord saved Gamora by punching Thanos in the face during the epic Titan fight in Avengers: Infinity War.

Technically the meme is accurate, right? Gamora (Zoe Saldana) is once again alive in the current timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to the magic of time travel, a plot point which will likely have a big role when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters, whenever that may be. In a recent fan Q&A on Instagram, Guardians helmer James Gunn revealed Gamora’s story arc in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame was all discussed beforehand.

To that end, Infinity War and Endgame co-director Anthony Russo mentioned in an interview earlier this year that he and his brother Joe had no direct conversation with Gunn about the creative choice, though he assumes a chat was had between Gunn and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige.

“Basically we set out a story we want to tell, and we present that to Marvel,” Russo said. “And we got no pushback from that choice. We didn’t have a direct conversation with James about the Gamora choice, but I’m sure, certainly, Kevin did. And there was no pushback on it.”

