‘Avengers: Endgame’ Super Bowl Trailer Provides Haunting Look at the MCU After the Snap

Disney and Marvel Studios didn’t disappoint fans, as they indeed dropped a thrilling new Avengers: Endgame spot for Super Bowl LIII. The Endgame Super Bowl trailer wasn’t long – but it certainly manages to convey the somber-turned-ominous tone of the Infinity War sequel in very poignant way.

What may be the most interesting aspect the new footage is the stage-setting that we get for what the Earth looks like in wake of The Decimation event Thanos caused with the Infinity Gauntlet:

As you can see, these establishing shoots take some famous New York landmarks like Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty, or Citi Field, or the Manhattan skyline, and drapes it all in blue hues of mourning, with nice digital details and flourishes that illustrate the sort of stagnation and decay that is caused when half the population suddenly disappears without warning. Ellis Island is the most telling, as the once-bustling symbol of the American dream is now a graveyard of damaged and abandoned boats, all littered about the grounds and water, with seemingly insufficient resources to clean it all up. The same goes for Citi Field, which is a graveyard of discarded and/or crashed cars and empty seats.

The Avengers: Endgame Super Bowl spot also takes this stage-setting to a much more intimate and personal place, as we find Steve Rogers / Captain America attending a support group for survivors of The Decimation. A sign reads “Where do we go, now that they’re gone?”, which is a deftly perfect way of summing up the sense of loss, confusion and guilt that those left behind in the world are feeling. If you ever wondered what The Leftovers looks like by way of Avengers… this is it.

Marvel has maintained the line that what we see in any Avengers: Endgame trailers or promos will be pulled from the first act of the movie, and this after seeing the first trailer – and then this new Super Bowl spot – that certainly seems true, for the most part. Still it’s Captain America himself who seems to challenge that notion. In both the first Endgame trailer and this new spot, there is a definite subtext taking shape, in which Steve Rogers is ready to go to hell (and not necessarily make it back) in order to erase this nightmare timeline he now finds himself in.

