‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Reveals Thanos Has a New Outfit

When the Avengers: Endgame trailer dropped late last week, it gave us our first look at the original Avengers in a post Infinity War world. Not just that, but it shows us what Thanos (Josh Brolin) has been up to since he murdered half of the universe with a snap of his fingers.

Continuing life on his farm, Thanos can be caught in a quick glimpse as he walks among the crops in his field. The armor he wore at the beginning of Infinity War is seen displayed as a scarecrow. As far as the Mad Titan goes, it looks like he’s ditched his purple and gold top in exchange for a white, canvas-like shirt.

Although he still has the Infinity Gauntlet in tow in the quick glimpse we get, Thanos’ lack of armor portrays a sense of security. According the Russo Brothers, Thanos has retreated to his farm at the end of Infinity War because he feels like his job has been done.

“He’s like a holy warrior,” Anthony told Uproxx. “Once he puts his armor down in that movie he becomes like a holy warrior and this is his resting place for him. He says in the film he’s just going to sit and watch the sunrise.”

“Look, if you look at Thanos throughout the movie, what’s noble about the character is it’s not about ego for him,” Anthony said about Thanos’ goals in a separate interview. “He believes that creatures and beings are suffering because of this. So he believes the road for the right way to peace and balance is through eradicating half of all life.”

“And he believes that will bring balance and new life and peacefulness and joy to people – and he dedicates himself to that mission. His choices are remarkably focused on that. He’s not killing people he doesn’t need to kill. He only kills people in furtherance of that goal.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.