Avengers: Endgame Theory Says Thanos Created Galactus With Second Snap

Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame set up a major new era for the Marvel cinematic Universe in Phase 4. However, a lot of fans still believe that we have yet to see the full scope and effect of what Thanos wrought with his Infinity Gauntlet Snap.

In fact, Marvel fans have been putting out some deep-dive theories about what new cosmic doors may have been opened thanks to Thanos’ actions. One (literally) big theory is that the Infinity Saga has set the stage for Galactus to make his MCU debut!

The crux of this theory making its way up the Reddit threads is that when he obtained omnipotence with the Infinity Gauntlet during Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos also came up with a much bigger backup plan to ensure his work of “balancing life” in the universe wouldn’t be undone. In the beginning of Avengers: Endgame, Thanos reveals that he used the second Snap to reduce the Infinity Stones to “atoms” so that no one could use them again – but what if he also included an insurance policy for future problems of “Imbalance,” when populations inevitably grew too big again? That insurance would come in the form of a being who could consume worlds and populations that grew too abundant – aka Galactus! We’re already hearing that Galactus and his herald Tyrant are both headed to the MCU, so this is a storyline that may have to be dealt with sooner rather than later.

Having Galactus be the creation of Thanos would be a major retcon to the character’s Marvel Comics origin and identity. Galactus was once a mortal man in the universe that existed before the Big Bang. When that universe collapsed to create the new universe after the Big Bang, Galactus was radically changed, gestating for years until he emerged as a giant cosmic entity that hungers for the energy of living planets. Imbued with “The Power Cosmic,” Galactus can transform other other mortals into some of the most powerful warriors in the cosmos (ex: Silver Surfer), charged with scouting new planets for their master to consume.

Now, this theory isn’t wrong in the logic that Thanos’ mission to balance the forces of life and deathin the universe may have opened the door to Galactus. Even if The Mad Titan doesn’t directly create The Devourer of Worlds, it woul stand to reason that other powers that be in the universe (The Living Tribunal) could want life and death maintained through better means than Thanos and his mass genocide – which would cause the need for Galactus. More interesting yet: What if the Avengers’ “Time Heist” in Endgame alerted beings from other dimensions that the Earth-199999 (aka the MCU) dimension exists. That would be an interesting path for both Galactus and his nemeses The Fantastic Four (or “The Maker”) to come crashing into the MCU, and could explain how there are a Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm who have been here the whole time – just not yet as their superhero selves.

What do you think about this theory? Let us know in the comments!

