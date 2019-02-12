‘Avengers: Endgame’: New Theory Might Reveal These Comics Will Inspire Upcoming MCU Phases

Seven months have passed since Ant-Man and the Wasp flew into theaters. Needless to say, half a year with no Marvel Cinematic Universe movies has allowed Marvel fans to speculate their hearts out on what comes next in the shared film universe. In the case of one recent fan theory, two classic comic events could serve as the basis for the next two phases in the larger MCU.

Even though the good guys will likely fix Thanos’ snap at some point in Avengers: Endgame, the world within the MCU is bound to be forever broken as people will realize what’s capable from otherworldly threats. That’s why /u/TMFriend10 thinks the MCU will choose to base the larger part of Phases 4 and 5 off two big-time Marvel events — Dark Reign and Siege.

Providing ample evidence as support, the theorist states that Secretary Ross (William Hurt) will be worried that the Avengers aren’t adequate protectors for the United States in the wake of Infinity War and Endgame. Because of this, Ross will end up initiating “Project: Thunderbolts,” as the theory reads, which will end up being the MCU’s version of the Dark Avengers, an integral part of Dark Reign.

With a large amount of Asgardians soon to arrive on Earth, the theory lays out a scenario in which Ross feels too threatened to allow them to settle on Earth, using his version of the Dark Avengers to attack New Asgard — wherever it may be on Earth — in the vein of Siege.

For the most part, a live-action adaptation of either event is totally plausible. Although the Dark Avengers involved characters such as Norman Osborn, Sentry, and Venom, it’s certainly something the team at Marvel Studios could change, coming with a new team make-up.

Siege, on the other hand, is bound to happen in some shape, way, or form should Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and the rest of the Asgardians choose to settle on Earth — especially after recently being invaded by the Mad Titan himself.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

Other MCU properties out this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.