‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Says Gamora Is The Key to Defeating Thanos

Thanos (Josh Brolin) razed the universe of half of all life and, quite frankly, the future is looking pretty grim. In the teaser trailer and first television spot we’ve gotten for Avengers: Endgame, a dark tone touches every frame and hope is nowhere to be found

So how exactly are the Avengers going to best Thanos come April? One intriguing fan theory says that Gamora will be the key to stopping her adoptive father from doing any further harm. Originally shared by /u/Epyon2018, the theory says that Avengers: Endgame is going to loosely adapt one particular plotline from Jim Starlin’s Infinity Gauntlet run of the early 1990s.

In the comics, Nebula manages to pry away the Gauntlet from Thanos and starts wreaking havoc herself. It takes some tinkering on the part of Adam Warlock to introduce a type of computer virus into the Infinity Gems that begin shutting them down so that they can defeat the Gauntlet in its reduced, less-powerful state.

As the theory reads, Gamora is more than likely trapped inside the Soul Stone rather than dead outright, which makes sense. After the Mad Titan snapped his fingers in Avengers: Infinity War, he was instantly transferred into Soul World, where he talked to a younger version of Gamora — a moment that seemingly confirms that one could transfer between the two dimensions.

Besides from Gamora residing in the Soul Stone, the theorist is also sure to point out that Vision’s consciousness should theoretically be tied into the Mind Stone. Not only that, but the Mind Stone was also a catalyst in the creation of Ultron. As you know, if there was one thing that could create a comic-accurate stone-killing virus, you’d think the consciousness of Vision/Ultron could make that happen.

If Gamora were to take out the Soul Stone and Vision take out the Mind Stone, that only leaves Thanos with four stones and a destroyed Gauntlet. Easy peasy, right?

Do you think Gamora and Vision will attack the Infinity Gauntlet from inside the stones? If not, how do you think the Avengers are going to take down Thanos and reverse the events of Infinity War? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

Avengers: Endgame zooms into theaters April 26th. Other Marvel Studios movies out this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

