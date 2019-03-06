‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Suggests Iron Man Sacrifices Himself to Save the Universe

After the events of Avengers: Infinity War, fans are convinced that Iron Man and Captain America will see us through the Endgame.

But this new theory suggests that the original hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will save the world, with Iron Man being the hero of Avengers: Endgame

Fans have had to wait for nearly a year to see what happened after the snap, when Thanos defeated Iron Man, Captain America, and the rest of the heroes and wiped out half of the population throughout the galaxy. We finally got our first hint when the synopsis for Avengers: Endgame released:

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo spoke about the addition of Captain Marvel, and how her abilities could disrupt the balance of their movie.

“It’s always a concern of ours about overpowering characters, because the reason that people relate to these characters is their humanity, and that they’re flawed,” Joe told CinemaBlend. “And the reason we love working so much with Captain America was that he was limited, and his heart was his superpower, you know? So we’re all acutely aware of the dangers of having an overly powerful character. [But] we like sensitive storytelling, so… we found a thoughtful way through it.”

The directors spoke about how they looked at this challenge as an opportunity.

“That’s what kind of fires us up, I think, on a storytelling level, to be honest with you,” said Anthony. “Because when you do have powerful characters, you have to work that much harder to find their vulnerabilities and complexities. And Joe was mentioning on a storytelling level… and keep the stakes high!

“Because that’s where those characters are vulnerable. And actually, that makes for great drama, and you run in that direction. As storytellers, that’s been one of the most fun things we’ve had working with these characters is figuring out ways into them where they are vulnerable and they aren’t all powerful.”

Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.

