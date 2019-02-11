‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Says Snap Won’t Be Undone

Leading up to Avengers: Endgame, nearly all fans have been preoccupied with trying to decipher how exactly the Avengers will end up undoing The Decimation caused by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War. Few have stopped to think — what if the purpose of Endgame isn’t to undo “The Snap,” rather it’s all about how the Avengers will move forward trying to understand the multiverse operates? That’s how one fan theorist thinks, at least.

Shared online by Reddit user Enervata, the fan theory is pretty simple enough to understand. In short, those heroes “snapped” aren’t dead whatsoever; instead, they were transferred into an alternate reality so as to balance the multiverse.

The theory then goes on the say that those in this new universe — heroes along the likes of Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Scarlet Witch — will only have faint memories of the past, and that’s how the Marvel Cinematic Universe will progress forward into Phase 4 and beyond.

On the bright side, this theory seems to be a pretty organic way to introduce the Fox-owned Marvel properties such as the X-Men and Fantastic Four to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On the downside, the theory opens one big hole: what about the civilians outside of the Avengers?

It’s one thing for the Avengers to understand the grim situation they’ve found themselves in, but it’s another thing to have millions of everyday people wondering if they’ll ever see their loved ones again, only to find out they’re alive and well in a parallel universe just beyond their grasp.

As with most fan theories, it’s not completely bulletproof, but it does end up bringing up a good discussion topic and thought process. It’s been long speculated that Avengers: Endgame would end up dealing with time-travelling or interdimensional travel, and thanks to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), we know Marvel has flirted with the idea of a multiverse. So either way, Endgame is likely to dive head-first into some crazy, mind-bending scenarios.

Avengers: Endgame is out in theaters on April 26th. Other Marvel Studios movies set for release this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.