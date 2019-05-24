Avengers: Endgame Thor is Becoming the Hot Cosplay Choice at Comic-Cons

Avengers: Endgame is still playing in theaters everywhere, and the love for the new film is only growing. Since its release, many comic cons have already occurred, and there’s one costume from the movie that’s getting a lot of hilarious play: Thor.

In the movie, it’s revealed that five years after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, Thor’s depression over losing to Thanos led to a surprising weight gain and an overall new, unkempt look. Dubbed “Lebowski” by Tony Stark, this casual outfit is an easy costume to put together, but still manages to impress.

There have been lots of discussion surrounding Chris Hemsworth‘s new look in Avengers: Endgame, but the general consensus is that it was an accurate depiction of depression with only a few bumps along the way (for example, Rhodey’s Cheese Wiz comment was ill-timed). Comicbook.com’s Adam Barnhardt wrote about Thor’s transformation, which you can read here.

From Reddit to Twitter, cosplayers have been sharing photos of their Lebowski Thor looks, garnering tons of attention from fellow Marvel fans. Here are some of the best Thor costumes floating around the Internet…

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which will be released on DVD and blu-ray on June 11th, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.