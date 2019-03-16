Does ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Magazine Cover Tease Time Travel?

Earlier tonight an image surfaced online giving fans their first official look at how Thanos (Josh Brolin) will look in Avengers: Endgame. The Mad Titan could be seen in his full armor with a pained look on his face, almost as if he’s about to fight a group of heroes off-page. As expected, the massive Avengers: Endgame villain is also toting the Infinity Gauntlet with all six Infinity Stones. The thing with that? The Gauntlet looks brand new.

Thinking back to Avengers: Infinity War and Thanos’ Decimation, you may recall that the Infinity Gauntlet was practically destroyed the second the Mad Titan snapped his fingers and killed half of all life across the cosmos. Not just that, but the gauntlet was also seen in its destroyed state in both the very last Infinity War scene at his farm and in the Avengers: Endgame teaser trailer released last December.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If we know that the Infinity Gauntlet is destroyed, why is it in tip-top shape on the cover of an upcoming issue of Empire magazine? With both Thanos in head-to-toe armor and a fresh new Infinity Gauntlet, it stands to reason the situation continues to tease some sort of time travel during the adventures of the Avengers in Endgame.

For that to work, there’d need to be several things that fall into place. First, Thanos would have to be made aware of the Avengers plans to undo the snap. Then The Mad Titan would have to feel threatened enough to put back on his armor even though he has the full Infinity Gauntlet in tow. Last but not least, he’d then need to figure out how to chase the Avengers through time to stop them from foiling his own personal endgame.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now and will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.

Do you think that time travel will be involved in Avengers: Endgame? Why or why not? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Shazam! early reactions and we are breaking down the epic Avengers: Endgame trailer! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!