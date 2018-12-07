‘Avengers: Endgame’: The Russo Brothers Told Us the Title Months Ago

So the first trailer for Avengers 4 finally arrived and, as we expected, the end of the promo revealed the film’s ultra-secretive title. It’s officially going to be called Avengers: Endgame, and Marvel has been coy about it ever since Infinity War was released. However, the movie’s directors might have actually revealed the title a while back and no one really picked up on it.

Remember when Joe and Anthony Russo posted that picture of an empty set, asking us to “look hard” for clues? We all certainly did just that, but still struggled to find anything except for maybe four A’s. Well, as it turns out, the Endgame title may have been in the picture all along.

Back in September, months before we found out the official title, GOAT Movie Podcast actually found the Endgame clues. No one really paid attention until now.

The Russo Brothers told us to “look hard” at this behind the scenes shot of Avengers…….ENDGAME? 🤔😱 pic.twitter.com/Fo2uchnqiW — GOAT Movie Podcast (@GOATfilmpodcast) September 20, 2018

In the tweet, there are two photos of the set. One of them is as it was released, while the other has the word “Endgame” written on top of various structures around the room. When you look back and forth between the two, it’s not too difficult to see that it’s all connected.

In all honesty, this might just be a massive stretch, but the fact that the title actually turned out to be Endgame gives it a metric ton of validity.

The biggest hints at the Endgame title didn’t come from a photo, but rather from a couple of lines throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course, everyone remembers the line from Doctor Strange in Infinity War where he tells Tony, “We’re in the endgame now.” But that wasn’t the first time someone in the MCU had used the phrase.

Back in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Tony tells the rest of the team that the galaxy beyond Earth is the “endgame” and that they needed to start focusing their attention out there. Little did we know, this poignant line would become a fixture of the franchise going forward.

What was your guess for the Avengers 4 title? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26, 2019.