‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Creates New Teaser With Just War Machine Footage

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the heavy hitters like Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) or Captain America (Chris Evans) always get all of the attention. Supporting characters like War Machine (Don Cheadle) have never gotten the spotlight — until now. Thanks to a die-hard Avengers fan, a new edit of the latest Endgame trailer has surfaced online featuring nothing but…you guessed it…footage of War Machine.

Set in the same tone as the second Avengers: Endgame trailer, comically short teaser includes a throwback to James Rhodes/War Machine is Iron Man 2, before including that fan-favorite shot of War Machine and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) riding into battle, presumably against the Mad Titan himself. The teaser then includes with arguably one of the single greatest lines of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — Rhodey’s legendary “Boom, you looking for this?” story punchline.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After playing a somewhat pivotal role on the front lines of the Battle of Wakanda in Avengers: Infinity War, Rhodey is getting an all-new set of armor this time around — something that’s evident in the latest trailer.

The official description for Avengers: Endgame is below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Danai Gurira (Okoye), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Captain Marvel is now in theaters with Avengers: Endgame set to follow on April 26th.

Where would you rank War Machine on your list of favorite characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation on Twitter by hitting me up at @AdamBarnhardt to talk all things MCU!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Shazam! early reactions and we are breaking down the epic Avengers: Endgame trailer! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!